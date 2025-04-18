Shropshire villager memorialises heated Trump-Zelensky exchange with knitted postbox topper
A postbox topper memorialising a fiery Oval Office exchange between the US and Ukrainian presidents has appeared in a Shropshire village.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The creative craze of knitted or crocheted postbox toppers has been bringing smiles to communities since it gained national momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic.
At first people used toppers to celebrate frontline workers, then came those celebrating royal occasions, D-Day and other national holidays.
But one crafty Salopian has recently taken up her needles for a more political cause and has adorned a postbox in Pant, near Oswestry, with her latest creation.
Abi Smith, who by day works in education consultancy, has made a topper memorialising a fiery Oval Office exchange earlier this year between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.