Shropshire villager memorialises heated Trump-Zelensky exchange with knitted postbox topper

The creative craze of knitted or crocheted postbox toppers has been bringing smiles to communities since it gained national momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At first people used toppers to celebrate frontline workers, then came those celebrating royal occasions, D-Day and other national holidays.

But one crafty Salopian has recently taken up her needles for a more political cause and has adorned a postbox in Pant, near Oswestry, with her latest creation.

Abi Smith has created a postbox topper memorialising the firey Oval Office exchange between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky

Abi Smith, who by day works in education consultancy, has made a topper memorialising a fiery Oval Office exchange earlier this year between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.