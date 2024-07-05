4x4 up in flames in Oswestry - firefighters on the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze happened at Craigllywn, near the Shropshire/Wales border. All the occupants were safely out of the car before firefighters got there.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.34pm on Friday, July 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Oswestry.

"Fire involving 4x4 vehicle, the car was fully destroyed by fire but all occupants were safely out of the vehicle prior to arrival of fire service.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry. Crews used breathing apparatus and small gear to deal with the incident, as well as a thermal imaging camera.