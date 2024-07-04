Building works at former Oswestry railway station to begin this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council had applied for listed building consent to start work to the historic former Cambrian Railways headquarters on Oswald Road, having received over £600,000 of Government funding to restore the building last year.

The structure has been scaffolded and fenced off from the public since it was damaged by storms in 2022, leaving the roof tiles and some of the building’s signature roof corbels in a precarious state.

Now, the project is set to finally move ahead, after the council’s planning department authorised the repairs.

The scheme, which will see the building’s asbestos roof tiles replaced with Welsh slate along with repainting works and the replacement of guttering and down-pipes, will cost in the region of £900,000.

Shropshire Council agreed to provide £270,000 of match funding for the project at a meeting in January.

“Having reviewed the submitted evidence and information, it is clear that this work is necessary to secure the long term preservation of the listed building,” said a report from the council’s planning officers.

“The proposed work will not cause harm to the significance of the station building and will ensure it’s long term preservation. The repair and replacement works should allow the building to be given a viable use going forward, and will enhance the significance and of the designated heritage assets.”

The council says it will consider future uses for the site once refurbishment works have been fully completed, with a working group now established to develop proposals for the building.

Recommendations for the final end-use of the former station are expected to be presented to Shropshire Council towards the end of this year.

The building closed as a railway station in 1966, having been in operation since 1866. The council ran an engagement exercise in May, asking the public to share their memories of the railway building.

Work is expected to get underway in time for completion before March 2025.