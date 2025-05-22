Shrewsbury MP urges council to adopt new Bus Services Bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bus Services (No. 2) Bill currently going through Parliament will give local transport authorities the power to pursue “franchised” services, delivering more control over routes, fares and quality of services.

It will also protect "socially necessary" routes, including a Sunday service or routes to education, work or medical settings.

In a letter to Shropshire Council leader Heather Kidd, Julia Buckley MP said: “As you will be aware, on the previous Government’s watch, bus services in Shropshire collapsed, with 5,000 bus routes cut since 2010.

“Bus miles have declined by 63.6 per cent locally. The Government is clear that the previous model of unaccountable private bus operators left passengers in the lurch and held Britain back.

“Decent transport links are the difference between opportunity and isolation for millions of people, but for decades passengers have been an afterthought, including in Shrewsbury.

“In particular, you will be aware that we have not had a Sunday bus service in the county for a decade, and services finish far too early in the day when they do operate. I am therefore extremely pleased that the Government is introducing the Bus Services Bill, which provides a range of measures to support local leaders like you to deliver better buses and end the postcode lottery for bus services.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, wants Shropshire Council to use new powers regarding bus services. Picture: Shropshire Labour Group

Councillor Kidd said she will send a response to Mrs Buckley.

“We are very keen to improve public transport.

“It’s something we are looking at and she will have a fuller response once we’ve had time to look at that.”

Councillor Kidd added that one of the tasks that Councillor Rob Wilson, the council's new portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, will have will be to look at the Shrewsbury Movement and Public Space Strategy.

“He has had a lot of background in it because he’s been doing it with Shrewsbury Town Council,” said Councillor Kidd.

“There are issues around some of the roads going in the centre. Some of the work has been tweaked at the moment pending future work because otherwise we’ll be doing some, then undoing it again, which is a waste of everyone’s time and money.

“We are committed to it all, but we have to work out the impact.”