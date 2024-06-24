Sixty-one new homes planned for field east of Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

If approved, the plans submitted on behalf of Shingler Homes Ltd would see the small village of Whittington, near Oswestry, gain dozens more homes.

The proposed site of 2.55 hectares sits off the B5009, on the eastern edge of the settlement and south of an existing development at Donnett Close.

Photo: Shingler Homes Ltd

Of the 61 homes, seven are proposed to be for "social, affordable or intermediate rent", three for affordable home ownership and 51 for market housing.

The development would be made up of two one-bedroom homes, 21 two-bedroom homes, 24 three-bedroom homes and 14 with four or more bedrooms.

Photo: Shingler Homes Ltd

Four of the homes would be bungalows, while the rest would be made up of a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced two-storey properties.

The plans also include the addition of 122 parking spaces to accommodate the residents.

An area of open space is also planned at the site entrance, which the developers hope will "soften the impact of the development upon the street scene".

The full plans are available to view online, at Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 24/02260/FUL.