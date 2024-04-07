Six totally unique experiences you can only have in Oswestry

Oswestry has a long and eclectic history, with human activity recorded here way back in the Neolithic period and having changed hands between the English and the Welsh several times during the Middle Ages.

Its history has left a visible legacy, in both landscape and architecture, but the sights you'll find here aren't just historic.

Take a quick tour with us around some of the market towns' unique experiences.

Oswald's Well

Oswestry is said to have been named after the Anglo-Saxon King Oswald of Northumbria, who died only eight years into his reign at the Battle of Maserfield against King Penda of Mercia in 642.

While the actual site of the battle is up for debate it has been long assumed to have taken place in the town.

Legend has it, that King Oswald was dismembered after the battle and it was said that an eagle (or maybe his pet raven) swooped down and scooped up one of his arms, flew off with it and dropped it here in town where a spring miraculously gushed forth.

Now, visitors will find a tranquil spot with a restored medieval well on the site of the spring and a statue remembering the legend.

Oswestry Hillfort