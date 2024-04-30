Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford are both undergoing building programmes and chiefs at the trust which runs both hospitals has come under fire from staff who use their cars to get to work.

Hospital chiefs say they will issue enforcement notices when necessary at both sites to support safe parking, including ensuring access for emergency vehicles. And some drivers at PRH have already received tickets.

The Shropshire Star has been contacted by staff at RSH anonymously expressing their anguish at not being able to find parking spaces.

Staff are being urged to use free parking spaces at Oxon Park and Ride then take the regular bus in, but some staff say that makes it impossible to drop children off at school and then start their shifts on time.

Hayley Flavell, the hospital trust's director of nursing, and Louise Kiely, head of facilities, told the Shropshire Star that the issue is "causing some anxiety" among staff.

But Ms Flavell said they are keen to listen to the workforce and are "keeping the dialogue open, honest and transparent". They are being encouraged to speak to human resources staff with their concerns.

A member of staff at the RSH site said that the "majority of our department come to work one hour before their shift starts and sit in their cars just so they can get a space".

They have asked for patients to be able to use the Park and Ride service so parking spaces at the hospital can be left for staff.

"Patients and visitors are able to get dropped off by friends and relatives, take a taxi or use a potential Park and Ride," the staff member said. "Their appointments are always in the Park and Ride operating hours."