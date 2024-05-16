Holistic therapy offered to boost patients' spirits after cancer treatment

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is funding a new programme of horticultural therapy which is delivered free of charge to people whose treatment has finished – or who are on hormone therapy.

It is being delivered at the DMOS Showground in Shrewsbury by qualified horticultural therapist Alexis Stone of Bloomin Lovely.

Activities on offer include tabletop and outside gardening.

Organisers are delighted to be able to offer this new therapy to local people impacted by cancer for the mental and physical benefits it offers.