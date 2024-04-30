Wrexham AFC skipper joins Hope House for opening of charity's new superstore

The flagship store on Smithfield Street was opened yesterday and is the charity’s biggest yet.

The opening day attracted a host of shoppers, eager for pre-loved clothing, accessories and furniture. Takings for the day are expected to reach £5,000.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held with Oswestry seven-year-old Amelia Thompson and her mum Charlotte, who receives care at Hope House, Wrexham AFC captain Luke Young as well as volunteers, staff and supporters all in attendance.

Hope House’s Head of Retail Suzanne Cumming said: “I am so incredibly excited that our new flagship shop in Oswestry is open. This new store looks fantastic and gives us much more space to display our pre-loved and new goods including a furniture.

“We already have incredible support in Oswestry from people who bring us donations of stock and who shop with us, so it’s great to be able to welcome all our wonderful supporters into our new shop.”

The charity, which provides vital care and support for local children with life-threatening conditions, has 15 shops across Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid and North Wales.

Together they raise more than £1 million each year towards the £7.5 million needed to fund the charity's services.

Amelia’s mum, Charlotte, said: “Hope House has been such a huge part of Amelia’s and our lives and it’s amazing to see this new shop.

“Hopefully this new shop will raise lots of money and make sure that families like ours can get to benefit from all the care and support in future.”

Luke Young, Wrexham AFC skipper, who recently celebrated promotion with the club, said it was an “honour” to be part of the shop opening, while his team mate and Hope House ambassador Ollie Palmer also visited the shop ahead of opening to meet with staff and volunteers and make a donation of tracksuits from his design label WXM1864 Clothing.

Oswestry shop volunteers Mary Trow and Irene Edwards were enjoying visiting as shoppers for the day.

Mary said: “The new shop is brilliant. We’ve needed more space for a long time, so it’s wonderful to have the room for more stock and furniture. We love working as volunteers.”

Friends Jessie Miller, Bridie Dunbabin and Elin Humphreys, from Oswestry, discovered a fabulous haul of women’s and children’s clothes.

“I didn’t think I’d need a basket, but I do! It’s really colourful with some great stock. We’re very impressed,” said Bridie.

Loretta Parry was there with grandson Caleb Jones and Gillian Hayes. Loretta and Gillian know the importance of raising funds for Hope House children’s hospice.

Loretta said: “Both of our families have needed the help of Hope House in the past, and know how vital the hospice’s support and counselling services are. We were keen to support this wonderful charity. We’ve bought some tops, and loved the goodie bags. The shop is lovely.”