500 more homes are being added to Shropshire's Local Plan - here's where they will go

The council's draft local plan was submitted for examination in 2021 but delays and questions raised by planning inspectors mean it has still not been approved.

Inspectors called for answers to a number of issues earlier this year – with one of those being concerns that the evidence for the proposal did not match the outcome.

One of the issues related directly to the allocation of 1,500 homes and 30 hectares of employment land for Black Country councils.

Now the council has confirmed its proposals to satisfy the inspectors, and they include more homes, and more employment land.