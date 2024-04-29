Woman rescued after becoming trapped between car seats

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At around 4.12pm on Monday, Shropshire firefighters received an urgent - and unusual - 'Special Service Call' from nearby Pant.

One team rushed to the village from Oswestry station, to help a woman who'd become trapped between car seats.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said they crews successfully assisted the female to safety.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.37pm.