Woman rescued after becoming trapped between car seats
Firefighters were called out to help a woman who'd become trapped between car seats.
By Megan Jones
Published
At around 4.12pm on Monday, Shropshire firefighters received an urgent - and unusual - 'Special Service Call' from nearby Pant.
One team rushed to the village from Oswestry station, to help a woman who'd become trapped between car seats.
A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said they crews successfully assisted the female to safety.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.37pm.