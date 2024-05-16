Oswestry woman who stashed loaded gun for 'unknown' Instagram man was shopped to police by her mum

Georgina Hughes, aged 24, was arrested after her mother discovered a .32 Rimfire revolver and 10 bullets in her car near the family home in Oswestry.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the pistol and ammunition were found on March 23 last year. Hughes was arrested and the gun was seized. Her fingerprints were found on the box it was contained in.

The gun, which dates back to pre-1900, had a bullet loaded in its barrel and fired when tested.