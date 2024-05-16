Major county road closed after crash – drivers warned to find alternative routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said that the A5 eastbound, towards Telford, at the Preston Roundabout, had been closed as a result of the incident.

Drivers have been told to find an alternative route.

Posting on social media, West Mercia Police said: "Road closure in place at Preston Roundabout A5T #Shrewsbury eastbound carriageway towards #Telford due to a collision. Please find an alternative route."

Officers also said that a "temporary closure" has also been put in place at Junction 7 of the M54, Westbound towards Shrewsbury.

Police said they would be updating on the situation as it develops.