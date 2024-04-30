King's Scouts from Shropshire renew their vows in Windsor Castle parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The King’s Scout Award is the top achievement for Explorer Scouts and Scout Network members and comprises a variety of activities to complete.

Rebecca Owen and Emma Bartlett gave their families and friends cause for pride when they took part in the ceremony last Sunday.

Rebecca, 21, who lives near Oswestry and has been a member of the town's Scout group since she was five, enjoyed the camping, activities and friendship offered right from the start.

Shropshire King's Scouts Emma Bartlett and Rebecca Owen. Photo: Submitted

She has completed a black belt in mixed martial arts and has taken part in a four-day expedition across the Berwyn as a part of her activities.

"People came from all over the country," said Rebecca, "There were about 400 of us representing the most senior level."

The Sunday event kept Rebecca and her Scout colleagues on their toes from 9am to 5pm, starting off with marching and drills at Victoria Barracks before they headed into Windsor Castle and the quadrangle.

Photo: Submitted

Rebecca had actually received her award at a ceremony in Shrewsbury last summer but the Windsor Castle parade put the icing on the cake.

"We had to renew our Scout promise with leader Bear Grylls and there was a church service in St George's Chapel," said Rebecca. "It was quite cold but the perfect day."

Rebecca, who holds down five jobs while she is deciding what career to choose, hasn't stopped getting her Scout badges. She's also helping younger members of the movement by being a Scout leader in the Oswestry group which is run by mother and son team Elaine and Chris Ridgers.

Rebecca's proud dad, Paul Owen said: "We are very proud of her, she stuck at it throughout all the years. She certainly has the ability and staying power."