Done deal! Grade II listed Shropshire railway station house sold after exceeding guide price

Station House, Rednal, near Oswestry, was among 13 properties and parcels of land across Shropshire and South Cheshire sold at the collective auction, organised by Halls.

The property, which attracted huge pre-auction interest, exceeded its guide price to sell for £175,000.

Halls chairman Allen Gittins said the property, which included a range of outbuildings, had excellent potential for renovation into a unique family home.

The 13 properties sold for more than £1.7 million in total.

1 Upper Longwood, Eaton Constantine

Strong demand for small parcels of land in Shropshire and South Cheshire continued. Prices in excess of £20,000 per acre were achieved.

The auction’s top price of £466,000 went to 1, Upper Longwood, Eaton Constantine, near Shrewsbury, a two-bedroomed house, large gardens, a versatile brick barn incorporating stables and grazing land.

The whole property, which exceeded its guide price, extended to around 3.2 acres.

Neighbouring 8, Lower Longwood, Eaton Constantine, sold for £325,000. The period, detached, three-bedroomed country cottage, included a range of adaptable outbuildings and an amenity paddock.

Another property requiring modernisation was 1, Shrewsbury Road, Cressage, near Shrewsbury.

The detached, four bedroomed cottage sold for £225,000.

2 Mill Lane Cottages, Horsemans Green, Whitchurch

2, Mill Lane Cottages, Horseman’s Green, Whitchurch, a two-bedroomed, semi-detached property requiring improvement, achieved £120,000.

Three parcels of amenity land at Criftins, near Ellesmere, extending to 2.8, 2.43 and 1.9 acres, sold for £35,000, £50,000 and £30,000 respectively while two parcels of land at All Stretton, Church Stretton, extending to 13.54 and 4.54 acres, made £75,000 and £50,000, respectively.

The other lots of land were 9.8 acres at Leebotwood, Church Stretton which sold for £100,000, 2.37 acres at Lower Wych, near Malpas, which made £34,000, more than double its guide price and 2.28 acres at Chapel Lane, Dudleston Heath, which sold for £37,000.

Mr Gittins said: “This was our biggest ever collective property and land auction, with an interesting mix of properties from a wide geographical area, from Cheshire to Powys.

“There was a large crowd in the saleroom, resulting in competitive bidding for most lots and excellent prices being achieved.

"These auctions provide certainty of sale at the fall of the hammer, with contracts signed on the day.”

Halls’ next collective property and land auction is on Friday, July 12.