Man arrested after Oswestry town centre stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grevous bodily harm (GBH) after a town centre stabbing.

West Mercia Police said on Tuesday afternoon they were still at the scene in Cross Street, Oswestry, after they received reports that a man had been stabbed at around midday.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are still at an incident that initially started on Cross Street in Oswestry following a call around 12pm this afternoon with a report that a man had been stabbed.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. Officers are now investigating."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment

