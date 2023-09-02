Accidental death conclusion after 92 year old died following second fall

By David Tooley

A 92-year-old retired civil servant died more than a month after her second fall at her home, an inquest heard.

Shirehall Shrewsbury

Ketley Bank-born Margaret Jean Jones lived alone at her home in Beresford Gardens, in Oswestry, and suffered falls on June 9, and July 18 and was taken to hospital following both incidents which had no witnesses, a coroner was told.

Following the second fall she was admitted to Bridgnorth Community Hospital on August 1 and then on August 17 to the Mount Nursing Home, in Shrewsbury, where she sadly died on August 23.

Deputy Shropshire and Telford Coroner Heath Westerman heard that the cause of her death was bleeding to the brain.

Mr Westerman told the fast track inquest on Friday that the next of kin, her grandson, was informed of the fast track procedures and had no issues to raise with him. There was no need for a post mortem.

Mr Westerman, sitting at the Coroners Court at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was able to open and conclude the inquest on the same day. He concluded that the death was accidental and passed on his "sincere condolences" to her family and friends.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

