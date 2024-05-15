Hairdresser spared jail after crashing car while nearly five times the drink drive limit

Jennifer Louise Stokes of Henley Drive, Oswestry had wandered onto the opposite side of the road when she hit an oncoming car on April 12, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old mother had “appeared as if she had fallen asleep” at the wheel of her Ford Fiesta, the motorist of the other car had said following the crash on Victoria Road in Oswestry, which occurred at 7.10pm.

The court heard that when police were called, Stokes gave a reading of 163 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, told magistrates that Stokes “fully admitted” driving while over the drink drive limit but had told police officers she had become "distracted" before the crash.