England win Euro 2025 on penalties as fans celebrate wildly in Telford Town Park

The Lionesses fought back from behind to take the final in Switzerland to penalties, with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton then saving twice as they defended their European crown from four years ago - and gained a measure of revenge on Spain for defeat in the World Cup final two years ago.

England fans celebrate in Telford Town Park. Photo: Tim Thursfield

In Telford, families and friends came together to watch the game on the big screen in the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park - and we were there with them.

Football fans watch the match on the big screen. Photo: Tim Thursfield

See all the ups and downs of the match as they happened: