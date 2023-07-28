Oswestry Show gears up for a day out for all the family

David Ellis, president of Oswestry Show

Oswestry Show began in 1862 with breaks only for the Second World War, foot and mouth disease and the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has bounced back since lockdown and is promising a great day out for everyone on August 5.

This year's president David Ellis said the aim of the event was to promote agriculture and rural ideas to people of all ages.

"It is also vitally important to have events where the agricultural community can get together and share their burdens," he said.

Josh & Becky Yaxley, Matt Tomley, Malcolm Roberts, Hannah Tomley, Simon Wilson and Emma White

There are a number of events to attract younger show-goers.

"We have a 'Farming Friends' initiative for younger people. A logo competition was shared with the local primary schools. Two winners were chosen, both from Our Lady and St Oswald’s Catholic School in Oswestry.

"On show day, there will be a treasure hunt around the show for children of primary school age. Treasure hunt sheets will be available at the entrances with the questions starting from the small livestock section.

"We hope to build on this year-on-year so that local children and their families gain an insight and some knowledge of where their food comes from and life on our local farms."

Mr Ellis has been involved in Oswestry Show for 42 years.

"After I left school one of my neighbours co-opted me onto the show council and it took off from there.

"I was stewarding in the early years then served as showground chairman for 12 years. I am honoured to become president."

He recently held his president's ball to help raise funds for the show, with about 250 people attending.

Hil Jones, Gill Davies, Janet Ward, Karen Tomley and Margaret Hudson

This year's Oswestry Show has seen an increase in entries for the horse, cattle, sheep and rare breed classes with a new section, the Welsh Charolais cattle show, an addition to the livestock section this year.

The main sponsor this year will be the ABP Food Group, well-known within the farming community of Shropshire and beyond.

Show organisers say there is an action packed schedule of events throughout the day with main ring entertainment from The British Scurry Trials and driving team driving pairs of ponies at amazing speeds through a course.

There is also Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display set to music and full of participation.

There will also be a display of sheep dog trials within the main ring.

Another busy part of the show is the sheep shearing area organized by Alwyn Morris. This began in 2009 and will be a qualifier for the current year's Welsh lamb shearing circuit. Competitors from around the local area will shear against one another to get the fleece off tidily and in record time.

Elsewhere the village green will have lots going on to keep visitors entertained from gymnastics, cheerleading, a magic show, the New Saints FC Foundation and performances from The Swingshift Quartet led by Chris Dean.

The show boasts a large horse section from Shetland Ponies right through the breeds to heavy horses and retrained racehorses.

This year sees the return of the new extended horticultural marquee to showcase the best Oswestry and surrounding area has to offer together with craft, business, shopping and food marquees as well as the Women's Institute and Young Farmers Clubs.

Oswestry Model Engineering Society will again be providing the public with rides on their quarter-mile dual-gauge track.

"I would like to thank all the local businesses who support the show and to our incredible show committee who give up their time voluntarily to put the show on each year. Work to build our site on the showground has begun and working parties will be taking place in the evenings in the run-up to show day," Mr Ellis said.