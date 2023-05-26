Oswestry mayor appeals for more volunteers for community groups

Member of the Ukrainian Hub

One of her visits this week was to Oswestry’s Ukrainian Hub, which started a year ago with a small group of volunteers keen to help Ukrainians fleeing the war and set up a support hub.

Oswestry Town Council accommodates the group at the Guildhall on Tuesdays and Thursdays, providing a space to meet, socialise and discuss any problems. The group runs English language lessons and helps with job searches in the area.

Councillor Rose said: "A year on, the Ukrainian guests are themselves able to help the steady trickle of new arrivals that come to settle and have organised a couple of great fundraisers to help with the situation back home."

A regular visitor to the group - which last week the group celebrated Vyshyshanka Day, a national dress day - the mayor said: “In addition to volunteer teachers, we need volunteers to help with issues as they arise, general setting up and chatting to help with English skills. If you think you might be interested in helping, please contact me at ollyrose@oswestry-tc.gov.uk and come along to one of our sessions."

Councillor Rose also visited local charity Connect for Life to talk about her plans for the year and to answer any questions.

The Connect for Life group

"The group has a lovely atmosphere and both members and volunteers really enjoy themselves," she said.

Connect For Life provides interesting activities to stimulate the brain, exercise sessions and a good lunch. The group aims to provide a break for carers by providing sessions where members with memory issues can "connect" with each other. If you want to find out more or would consider joining this friendly team of volunteers, get in touch at connectforlife@hotmail.com."

The mayor also presented a cheque to Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s hospices for donations made at the recent coronation event in Cae Glas Park.