Paddling pools and barbeques come out of sheds as summer arrives in the county

Sunday's sunset seen from Ellesmere with the Selattyn transmitter silhoutted . photo: Sue Austin

And forecasters say the dry spell is set to continue for the next fortnight - taking in the school half term.

Families dragged their paddling pools out of sheds and barbeques were cleaned up and lit as sunshine settled over Shropshire.

And those who headed for the coast were rewarded with Porthmadog on the Lleyn Peninsula recording the highest temperature in the UK.

Farmers were quick to cut their silage and get out onto the fields.

Those up with the lark enjoyed beautiful sunrises while many took to social media to marvel at the red ball of sun that set on Sunday evening.

But for some the good weather brought hay fever reactions with a high pollen counts.

The forecast for the coming week is for the high pressure to continue to hover over the country with the jet stream pushed to the north.

Temperatures during the week will range between 18-21 degrees going down to five or six degrees some nights.