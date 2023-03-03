Tributes paid to local champion and councillor for more than three decades

Dilys Gaskill from Pant

Dilys, from Pant, near Oswestry, who was a councillor for three decades, passed away on February 14 after a short illness.

Her funeral was held St Agatha's Church, Llanymynech on Thursday.

Together with her husband, Glyn, Dilys moved to the Shropshire/Wales border area in 1970 to teach at special school for girls. The couple went onto have three children, a daughter and twin boys. They moved to Pant in 1974.

Dilys was elected a parish councillor for Pant and Llanymynech in 1991, she quickly became involved in working with the clerk, who was also the community regeneration officer for the borough.

This led to undertaking a village appraisal for Llanymynech and Pant, which in turn developed into 20 projects over many years.

Clerk Vivien Byrne said: "Some of the memorable occasions during that time were winning the village of the year competition for Shropshire, then the following year becoming runner up in the national competition, with a presentation ceremony in London, publishing Village Memories books, winning an award in the British Urban Regeneration Award for the Llanymynech canalside stables, against entries such as the Falkirk Wheel, connecting two canals in Scotland, and London’s Canary Wharf."

Dilys stood for election to Oswestry Borough Council in 1999. As a borough councillor she never missed an opportunity to get the A483 mentioned in the council chamber.

She would speak to raise the subject of the A483 and the need for a bypass of the villages, and she spearheaded visits of government ministers and MPs.

In 2001 she was elected as a Shropshire county councillor and her efforts led to large grants being awarded for the parish, such as the project undertaken at the Limeworks Heritage Area. The aim was to preserve and transform the valuable industrial site and its history as a visitor attraction, as well as restoration of the Montgomery Canal wharf and stables.

This was followed by funding for a Heritage Economic Regeneration scheme in Llanymynech, enabling historic buildings to be given grant aid for preservation, as well as lectures in the village hall by conservation experts, and study courses at Ironbridge Gorge Museum.