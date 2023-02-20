Tree of light raises funds for garden for hospital's children's ward

The donation to the Garden for Alice appeal

The specialist orthopaedic hospital's charity has launched an appeal to create a garden for patients and visitors to Alice Ward.

The money was raised by the rotary group via its Christmas Tree of Wishes, which was held in the main entrance of the hospital throughout December.

Sherie Soper, who organised the event with husband Justin on behalf of Borderland said, “It was hard work and long hours but the people visiting and working at the hospital were so generous and made us feel very welcome. We were pleased to be able to raise money for such deserving cause and grateful to everyone who contributed. Borderland Rotary also made rounded the figure up”.

If you would like to read more the fundraising appeal, to online to justgiving.com/campaign/gardenforalice.

A hospital spokesperson said: "The aim is to provide a private, safe and stimulating environment which not only promotes health and wellbeing but will also offer a calming escape from the hospital environment for long term and returning patients.

There will be many therapeutic features, including a covered canopy, woodland walk, bridge, vegetable patch, hornbeam trail, garden room and moon arches.