Moreton Hall pupils celebrate exceptional GCSE results

GCSE Results 2025 Key Highlights:

Moreton Hall pupils are celebrating a splendid year of GCSE accomplishments. An outstanding overall 98% pass rate is a notable metric and 1.5 times higher than the National Average of 67.1% and the regional average of 62.9% highlighting the sustained attainment by Moreton Hall pupils. These results highlight exemplary achievements across all academic areas including STEM subjects, Humanities, Languages, and the Creative and Performing Arts with 100% of pupils achieving grades 9 to 8 in Drama and a 100% pass rate in separate Science.

As an academically nurturing setting, Moreton Hall prioritises enhancing the academic progress of every pupil through a supportive yet ambitious pedagogical methodology.

Year 10 pupils impressively achieved grade 9 in GCSE Music, a year early with four Year 10 pupils attaining language success in Spanish and Chinese at grade 9, a year early.

Amongst the numerous individual triumphs, Ffion has swept up eight grades 9s and one grade 7, whilst Matilda has achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s. International success stories include Hazel with an impressive six grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7. Alongside GCSEs, both Hazel and her twin sister, Kadence, also achieved the remarkable feat of completing Grade 8 Piano at distinction and merit levels respectively.

Principal, Michael Brewer commented: "We are immensely proud of our Year 11 cohort for their exceptional accomplishments. This cohort started secondary education amidst the uncertainty of the Covid pandemic, not that you would know that to look at them now! These outstanding GCSE results are a testament to theirtalent, determination, and adaptability, as well as the dedication of our teaching staff. It is truly exciting to see what this generation will go on to achieve next.”