Firefighters called to Shropshire waste paper centre after machine catches fire
An Oswestry business had to call the fire service after one of its machines caught fire on Thursday morning.
Papersort, formerly Oswestry Waste Paper in the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, called the fire service around 7:35am.
Two fire crews were sent fro Ellesmere, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A spokesperson said the fire involved a "hopper" and crews used dry powder to extinguish the blaze.
"One paper bale removed was from the machine. Crews damped down," the spokesperson added.