Ocean in Motion: Oswestry to Barmouth charity ride to boost The Movement Centre

We are proud to be doing a charity motorcycle ride from Oswestry on Sunday, September 21 as part of the Widows Sons Masonic Biker Association for Ocean in Motion in support of The Movement Centre in Oswestry.

This amazing cause helps children with movement difficulties reach their potential through specialist therapy – and we’re riding to make a real difference.

Recent outing at Bike4Life, Weston Park

Everybody is welcome and If you can’t make it on the day or don’t ride, you can still support the cause by donating, every penny helps change lives.

The Shropshire Chapter of the Widow's Sons Masonic Bikers Association is organising this ride out from Oswestry to Barmouth, and back, to raise funds for The Movement Centre and would like to invite everyone to either help us raise funds by donating, or to join us on this special trip.

To support the ride, visit: justgiving.com/page/ocean-in-motion?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Come and join us and help raise money for a local charity

Shropshire Widows Sons Ocean in Motion Charity Ride Out



