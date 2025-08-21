Ironwork Centre's stunning metal flowers make incredible fundraising display at historic castle

The centre, on the outskirts of Oswestry created an explosion of colour with thousands of the beautiful metal flowers, which were on display within the grounds of the castle from Saturday, August 2, to Sunday, August 10.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of City Hospice's Forever Flowers campaign.

To celebrate the milestone the charity chose Wales’ national flower, the daffodil, from The British Ironwork Centre, as the emblem for the occasion.

The stunning daffodils created by the British Ironwork Centre.

The hospice invited the public to remember someone special by purchasing a flower to be placed at the historic location, along with the opportunity to have an engraved message added.

The Forever Flowers from the Ironworks were crafted from hard-wearing steel and can be left outdoors in all weather, making them a perfect choice for the outdoor display.

City Hospice said it chose a daffodil because “it’s a meaningful symbol of remembrance, resilience, and hope, perfect for honouring loved ones and supporting the work of City Hospice in a stunning display at Cardiff Castle in Wales.”