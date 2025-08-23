Firefighters called to blaze at Aldi in Market Drayton
Firefighters in Market Drayton were called out in the early hours to the town's Aldi supermarket.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said an automatic fire alarm at the budget supermarket went off around 4.45am on Saturday morning.
A fire crew from Hodnet attended the scene, SFRS said.
A spokesperson said: "This incident was a automatic fire alarm. On arrival, crews found a small fire involving electrical equipment. Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose-reel jet to tackle the fire."
The fire crew left the scene just after 6am, SFRS said.