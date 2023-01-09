The road policing unit conducted an operation in Oswestry, St Martin's and Weston Rhyn on Saturday, with a high profile presence along the A5 corridor.
PCSO Robert Hamer, of Oswestry police said 11 traffic offence reports had been issued, including one vehicle seized and others noted for having, defective tyres, insecure loads, having no insurance and seat belt and speeding offences.
He added that number plate recognition technology had been used to help intercept one cloned vehicle. Car cloning is a crime that sees criminals copy the identity of cars and put false registration plates on a similar vehicle.