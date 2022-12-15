Tributes paid to mother and son who died in blaze at their home

WEM JUBILEE BAND CONCERT AT STANIER HALL, WEM. SEEN ARE MUSICIANS RAY EDGE, ALAN METCALFE AND ALEX JONES.

Tributes have poured in for Alan Metcalfe and his mother, Eileen named locally as those who lost their lives after the blaze ripped through their bungalow in Glentworth Close in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Firefighters rescued them from their burning home and they and other emergency services worked desperately to give them life support.

Mr Metcalfe was a talented brass instrument musician and a long serving member of Porthywaen Silver Band as well as having played for Wem Jubilee band.

The band committee has paid tribute to both Mr Metcalfe and his mother, saying thoughts were with their family and friends.

A floral tribute from the band was left at the bungalow and band members and supporters took to social media to pay tribute to them saying they were both committed to the band.

Mr Metcalfe was also the vice chair of the annual Oswestry Youth Music Festival.

Festival organiser Sue Turner said: "It is very sad news. Eileen was also a Festival volunteer for over 40 years. We plan to create a new trophy in their name."

Mr Metcalfe was also involved in the Oswestry Twinning Association.

His commitment to Oswestry saw him honoured by the Town Council when he was given an outstanding achievement award.

Town clerk at the time, David Preston, said: "Alan was the most decent and humble friend or colleague you could wish for. His passion for music and Porthywaen Band encouraged so many young people to enjoy and share his hobby.