Firefighters called to fire involving gas barbeque and propane cylinder near Oswestry

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.23pm yesterday (July 21) reporting the incident on Inglis Road, Park Hall.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said crews arrived to a fire involving a gas barbeque and one propane cylinder.

Gas supplies were isolated and the gas cylinder was cooled "as a precaution".

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

The fire was under control by 7.46pm.