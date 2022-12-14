Notification Settings

Tragedy as two people die in a blaze in a bungalow

By Sue AustinOswestry

Two people have died after a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

The scene of the tragedy in Oswestry
The blaze ripped through a bungalow in Glentworth Close in Oswestry.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the bungalow but despite receiving life support she died in hospital. A man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Neighbours on the quiet residential estate said they were desperately sad and shocked by the tragic news.

Emergency services received 999 calls about about 4.20am.

Two fire crews from Oswestry and one from Ellesmere went to the scene along with a crew from Chirk.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze and were able to rescue the woman from the property.

Paramedics and police were also called to the cul-de-sac.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "When ambulance staff arrived, they found fire and police colleagues administering CPR to one occupant, a woman, who had been rescued from the property and was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support before conveying her on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance and hospital staff, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed dead a short time later at hospital.

“Sadly, a second occupant, a man, was confirmed deceased on scene by ambulance staff.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews were stood down just before 6am.

Fire investigation officers and the police spent much of the day at the bungalow gutted by the fire.

Craig Jackson, station manager and fire investigator said: "Fire investigation officers are working alongside our colleagues in the police to discover the cause of the blaze."

"We have been able to obtain images from a door camera from a nearby property," he said.

Neighbours expressed sadness at the tragedy.

They said they believed the man who died was a wheelchair user and talented musician.

"We used to hear him practising in the garden in the summer, it was lovely to hear," one man said.

Another person living nearby said: "I heard a large bang at about 5am but I couldn't see anything. It is so sad what a dreadful tragedy."

One neighbour said: "It is such a terrible shock. This is a very quiet area and for something so dreadful to happen is just awful."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

