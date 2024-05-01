'We couldn't escape' - Widow tells of terror before husband was swept to his death trying to save dog in 'ferocious' Storm Babet floods

Trevor David Furniss, aged 66, drowned after getting into difficulty in flood water near his family home in Kinlet, near Cleobury Mortimer on October 20 last year.

After floods cascaded towards the home he shared with wife Deborah and son Oliver, he carried them to safety before going back out to try and find their German Shepherd, which was in his car.

A neighbour pleaded with him not to go towards the "ferociously flowing" water and wait for the floods to peak and drop. But he was "adamant" he wanted to cross.

A witness, who tried to get help from the emergency services, saw Mr Furniss clinging to a tree before going under the water. Shortly after, his body was found.

Mrs Furniss tearfully read a statement at her husband's inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

She told how Mr Furniss had set off with their son Oliver for the school run in the morning, but returned home after finding out the school was closed.

As the flood water was rising, they made the decision to leave and head for Mr Furniss's mother's old house in Droitwich. Mrs Furniss and Oliver were in a 4x4 with Mr Furniss following behind in a Mercedes.

However, the water was too deep so they swapped cars, with Mr Furniss driving the 4x4 down the driveway while Mrs Furniss and their son waited.

Shortly afterwards, he reappeared and carried his wife and son up the stairs before heading back out to the 4x4 to get the dog.

"The water was so high you could see it against the windows," she said. "That was the last time I saw him."

Mrs Furniss called 999 to try and get emergency services to search for her missing husband and help her family.

Meanwhile, Mr Furniss saw neighbour Edward Brown, who runs fisheries in the area.