Stunning historic castle garden embracing spectacular blooms

David Swanton, head gardener at the National Trust property on the outskirts of Welshpool, has shared the highlights for the month ahead from one of the finest gardens in Britain.

The Grade I listed garden has views across the Severn Valley, stretching out beneath the medieval castle, with dramatic terraces, an Orangery, an Edwardian formal garden and a peaceful wooded landscape.

Visitors can descend into the historic Edwardian Formal Garden and be greeted by the sweet-scented blossom on the 100-year-old apples trees, which line the manicured lawn.

Powis Castle and Garden head gardener David Swanton. Picture: National Trust Images Paul Harris

From varieties such as Bismark to Ribston Pippin, the blossom trees were the vision of Lady Violet, Countess of Powis in the early 1900s in her mission to make Powis Castle ‘one of the most beautiful, if not the most beautiful in England and Wales’.