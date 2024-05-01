Couple celebrate two decades of running popular Chirk pub

Mark Jones has operated the Stanton House in Chirk since 2001 along with his wife Chelly who joined him behind the bar in 2015.

Mark’s aunt and uncle owned the building before his dad transformed it into a public house, which was then acquired by Hydes Brewery, also in 2001.

The popular pub underwent an extensive refurbishment last year which Mark says has revitalised the business, helping to boost turnover in 12 months.

The refurbishment included a complete interior redecoration with new furniture throughout and a newly configured bar area, together with a full refresh of the exterior.