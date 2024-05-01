Police make three 'drugs-related' arrests in north Shropshire town
Police say they have made three arrests related to alleged drugs offences in Ellesmere.
By David Tooley
Officers say it was an intelligence-led Safer Neighbourhood Team operation and the investigation is ongoing.
PCSO Tracey Walker, of Ellesmere Town and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Three arrests have been made in Ellesmere for possession with intent to supply.
"This was intelligence-led by the SNT and the investigation is ongoing."