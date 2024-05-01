Cannabis found in police raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia said they had carried out a warrant at the property in Middleton Scriven at around 9am.

PC Nicholas Nolan said that a "quantity of cannabis was seized from the address along with an amount of seeds to grow further crops of cannabis".

He added that enquiries are now ongoing in relation to the raid.

He also urged the public to report suspected incidents of drug offences, saying: "You can help us deal with drug crime and the associated anti-social behaviour that goes with it. The public are our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents what is going on in a neighbourhood or community.

"If you suspect someone is dealing drugs or involved in drug crime, you can pass on information via the ‘Tell Us About’ section of our website: www.westmercia.police.uk or you can phone 101.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.