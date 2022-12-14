Man and woman die in Oswestry house fire

Ambulance stock image.

The man and woman died after a blaze broke out at a house in Glentworth Close in Oswestry, with emergency crews called to the residential street at around 4.20am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the woman was rescued from the property and given advanced life support before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, but died a short time later at hospital.

The man was confirmed deceased at the scene by ambulance staff.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "When ambulance staff arrived, they found fire and police colleagues administering CPR to one occupant, a woman, who had been rescued from the property and was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support before conveying her on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance and hospital staff, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed dead a short time later at hospital.

“Sadly, a second occupant, a man, was confirmed deceased on scene by ambulance staff.”

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry, along with a crew from North Wales Fire And Rescue Service at Chirk.