Uplifting concert promised by choir celebrating its 40th anniversary

By Sue Austin

A Shropshire choir is continuing to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a concert on Sunday .

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 19/10/2022..Pics in Oswestry of Mike Coppock of the Cantiones (Choir group), getting ready for a concert ' My Spirit Sand all Day', this weekend at Christ Curch in Oswestry..
Oswestry's Cantiones Choir will perform at the town's Christ Church at 3.30pm, with the afternoon entitled 'My Spirit Sang All Day'.

Italian Madrigals and English partsongs, including Standford's Bluebird, will form part of the concert, along with Vaughan Williams' Serenade to Music.

Cantiones is a mixed voice choir of 34 singers based in Oswestry. The choir performs four main concerts per year under the baton of composer and conductor Martin Bussey. In addition, it organises an annual Come and Sing event and also takes part in community activities.

Member Mike Coppock said: "We sing a wide range of music from all periods, and work hard to maintain a high standard of performance.

"Our concerts aim to be both uplifting and enjoyable for audience and choir, and we look for the same mix in our rehearsals. "

Tickets for the concert are available from the Rowanthorn shop in Oswestry, costing £12, with under 18s free.

Following the concert, rehearsals will follow for the choir's annual Christmas Concert.

The Carols with Cantiones will be held, also in Christ Church, on December 17.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

