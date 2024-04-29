New ticketing partnership for NEC Group

It covers two of the UK’s largest concert venues – Resorts World Arena and Utilita Arena Birmingham.

Music fans will now benefit from AXS’ patented identity-based ticketing solution, AXS Mobile ID.

AXS will assume the management of ticketing operations previously handled by the NEC Group’s internal ticketing arm, The Ticket Factory.

AXS will establish a ticketing hub in Birmingham adjacent to the NEC Campus to add to its locations in London and Manchester.

As part of the partnership all existing employees within The Ticket Factory at the NEC Group will seamlessly transfer to AXS.

Mel Smith, chief executive of NEC Group, said: “We want to make every customer’s experience brilliant, from the moment they think about buying a ticket, to the experience they have at our venues, and every interaction beyond. The AXS platform opens new and exciting opportunities for us to connect with customers and enhance their journey with us.

"We are delighted AXS has chosen to establish a centre of ticketing operations in Birmingham and look forward to a long-term partnership for the benefit of customers and the community.”

Bryan Perez, chief executive at AXS, said: “We have long admired the NEC Group and The Ticket Factory and are therefore thrilled to welcome them into the AXS family. We share their vision for transforming the entire customer journey for fans at Resorts World Arena and Utilita Arena Birmingham and look forward to deploying our industry leading AXS Mobile ID for fans and Apex platform for arenas to meet that goal.

"We are also excited to establish another base of operations in the West Midlands that will help grow and service our partners throughout the UK.”