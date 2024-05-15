Taylor Swift windfall – and why the West Midlands is missing out

Almost 1.2 million fans will spend an average of £848 on tickets, travel, accommodation, outfits and other costs to see the pop superstar at one of her 15 UK tour dates in June and August – more than 12 times the average cost of a night out, according to the Barclays Swiftonomics report.

But the West Midlands is missing out on the windfall – her tour dates are restricted to London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The nearest concert to our region is Anfield in Liverpool, or fans can catch a train to London for appearances at Wembley in June.

Eras tour tickets sparked a 15.8 per cent year-on-year increase in UK spending on entertainment when they were released last July.

The average amount spent on an Eras tour ticket is £206, although 14 per cent of fans, including those who bought VIP ticket packages with premium seating and exclusive merchandise, spent more than £400.