Tributes paid to exceptional student killed in suspected hit and run

Rebecca Steer

Rebecca Steer was a student at Liverpool John Moores University, where she was studying criminal justice.

The university has paid tribute to the undergraduate saying she was an exceptional student.

Rebecca died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out Takeaway in Willow Street at around 2.50am on Sunday.

A second pedestrian, who was seriously injured, has been released from hospital.

Two men, both from Oswestry are in custody arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

In a statement issued by Liverpool John Moore's university. a spokesperson said: “The whole university community is stunned and extremely saddened.

"Becky was an excellent, dedicated student with a real ambition to be a police officer. She was the one that stayed behind to ask questions after every session.

“A budding talent and admirable young woman, we were privileged to have her as a student.

“Becky will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this tragic time.”

A Just Giving Page set up in memory of the popular young woman has raised almost £6,000.

It was launched by the Llanymynech Helping Hands CIC after talks with another community group, Oswestry Angels.

Duncan Borthwick from the Helping Hands group said: "Llanymynech suffered a deep loss this weekend with the tragic death of a much loved, and incredibly young resident.

"Many in our community were friends with her, or her family, and we send out love and support to them all. In conversation with Oswestry Angels it has been decided that Llanymynech Helping Hands CIC (formerly the Covid Support Group) would set up a fund to assist the family at this time- as they are residents of this community and I’m sure we all would like to help in any small way we can."

"I have spoken with Becky’s family this afternoon and they are incredibly appreciative of the care and outpouring of support shown at this time.