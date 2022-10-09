Woman, 22, killed after car mounts kerb and hits pedestrians in early hours

The crash happened outside Grill Out in Willow Street. Photo: Google

Two people were struck by the car outside Grill Out in Willow Street, Oswestry, at about 2.50am on Sunday, West Mercia Police said. The car and its driver have not yet been located.

Emergency services were called and both pedestrians were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance. Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the young woman died shortly after arrival.

Police say the family of the young woman have been informed. The second person hit sustained minor injuries.

West Mercia Police said: "The vehicle involved is believed to be a light gold/champagne-coloured Volvo. The vehicle and its driver have not yet been located.

"A cordon is in place at the scene and Willow Street remains closed. This is likely to be the case for some time. Please avoid the area."

Detective Inspector Paul Bettison said: “Clearly this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the vehicle and driver.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV images footage of the incident itself, or the car in the moments leading up to the incident, to please contact us on 999 quoting incident number 90i of today (October 9).

“We believe there may have been a number of passengers in the vehicle, and I would also urge them to come forward.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help the victims and deliver crucial first aid.