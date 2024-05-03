Russell Corvers was being sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attacking his mother and a police officer, hitting his mother's two dogs with a shoe and taking £300 out of her bank account.

The 43-year-old, who is of no fixed abode in Shrewsbury, used his mother's debit card to withdraw the money on March 16 and 17 this year.

Then on March 26 he started drinking a bottle of Pernod at 6am before going to work, the court was told.

He was sent home from work, had a nap, then got up in a rage demanding more alcohol before pulling her off a sofa. He later swigged two bottles of booze and. after being detained by police, attacked an officer in the back of their car, the court heard.

Before the sentencing got underway his mother Sheila Manley spoke out in her son's favour.

"He has not been the same since his brother committed suicide in 2022," she told judge Anthony Lowe. "He has used crack and drink.

"When not under the influence he is a loving, caring son. But it is like he is Jekyll and Hyde when he drinks. When he drinks alcohol he behaves in this way."

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said: "When his mother went to the cashpoint for £40 she found her account was empty. She confronted her son who admitted taking £300.

"On March 26 he started drinking a bottle of Pernod spirits at 6am and did not appear drunk and went to work."

But he was sent home early at 10.30am after his work colleagues saw that he appeared drunk and would be a "danger on the site".

Miss Carrier said Corvers then took a nap and woke up demanding more alcohol from his mother.

When she did not produce any he "grabbed her right leg and pulled her off the sofa, she hit her head on the floor".

He then proceeded to wave shoes above his head and strike the family's two dogs - Tyson and Dexter - with "full force".

When his mother went to call the police he took the phone off her and pushed her away, making her promise to get him more alcohol.

"He took a bottle of cherry brandy and said 'I will see you in the next life' and went upstairs."

Miss Carrier said that Corvers' mother was upset and emotional at that and she took the two dogs to Shrewsbury Police Station to report what had happened.