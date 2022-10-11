Police issue update on arrests in connection with woman hit by car and killed in Oswestry

Rebecca Steer

West Mercia Police said that the two men, 31 and 46, who had been arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, had been bailed.

The force also confirmed that two men, both arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and both from Oswestry, remain in custody.

One, a 28-year-old, was arrested on Sunday, and the second, a 27-year-old, was arrested yesterday.

Rebecca, 22, died after being hit by a car which mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street in Oswestry at around 2.50am on Sunday.

Another person injured in the incident has since been released from hospital.

Rebecca's family have described her as "loving, talented and kind hearted".

In a tribute they said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

“She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

“She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

“She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for.