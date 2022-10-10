Pedestrian injured in fatal Oswestry hit and run released from hospital

The scene in Willow Street, Oswestry

A 28-year-old man was arrested later in the day on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A gold-coloured car was taped off by police.

Rebecca and a second pedestrian were hit by a car in Willow Street.

Onlookers went to their aid doing what they could to help until the emergency service arrived but Rebecca tragically died of her injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

On Monday, West Mercia police said that the second casualty had now been released from hospital.

A spokesperson said that the man arrested remained in custody and that no court appearance was expected on Monday.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone that has information that could help their inquiries.

"Please report this via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 90 of 9 October. If you are unable to report this online please ring 101," they said.

Rebecca Steer

The community is in shock about Rebecca's death.

The 22-year-old who has been a pupil at at Carreghofa Primary, in Llanymynech, and Llanfyllin High School and went to university in Liverpool, has been described by her family as ‘the most loving, talented and kind hearted person you could ever wish to know’.