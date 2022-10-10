Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pedestrian injured in fatal Oswestry hit and run released from hospital

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

The second person injured when a car mounted the pavement in Oswestry leading to the death of a 22 year old woman has been released from hospital.

The scene in Willow Street, Oswestry
The scene in Willow Street, Oswestry

Rebecca Steer died in the collision in the early hours of Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested later in the day on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A gold-coloured car was taped off by police.

Rebecca and a second pedestrian were hit by a car in Willow Street.

Onlookers went to their aid doing what they could to help until the emergency service arrived but Rebecca tragically died of her injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

On Monday, West Mercia police said that the second casualty had now been released from hospital.

A spokesperson said that the man arrested remained in custody and that no court appearance was expected on Monday.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone that has information that could help their inquiries.

"Please report this via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 90 of 9 October. If you are unable to report this online please ring 101," they said.

Rebecca Steer

The community is in shock about Rebecca's death.

The 22-year-old who has been a pupil at at Carreghofa Primary, in Llanymynech, and Llanfyllin High School and went to university in Liverpool, has been described by her family as ‘the most loving, talented and kind hearted person you could ever wish to know’.

Oswestry mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, said: "My thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim. Not only as mayor and representative of the council but as a resident of our town. "

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Crime
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News