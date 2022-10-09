Family pay tribute to 'loving and kind-hearted' crash victim after death aged 22

Rebecca Steer

Rebecca Steer, aged 22, was struck by a car at around 2.50am on Sunday after it mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street. She was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance but died shortly after arriving.

A second victim was also seriously injured in the incident and is receiving hospital treatment, police said.

Rebecca’s family have described her as ‘the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person you could ever wish to know’.

In a statement they said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

“She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her and she will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

“She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for.

“Rest in peace beautiful girl."

They have asked everyone to respect their privacy at this time.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

"There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre while our investigation continues. Please feel free to speak to any of our officers if you have any concerns; we are here to help.”

The streets – including Willow Road – near where the incident took place continue to be cordoned off.