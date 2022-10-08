Notification Settings

Ancient folklore inspired paintings on display in Oswestry

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry artist and illustrator, Chris Goodwin has an exhibition of his folklore inspired work in the town throughout October.

Chris Goodwin
Chris Goodwin

Oswestry Framing in Leg Street is hosting the exhibition after successful events in 2020 and 2021.

Original oil paintings, watercolours and limited edition prints will be display and for sale throughout October.

Claire Davies from Oswestry Framing said: "Chris’s work is inspired by ancient folklore, his paintings evoke a supernatural presence glimpsed in the twilight - a perfect exhibition as we move closer to the darker nights of Autumn.

"If you would like to meet the artist Chris will be at Oswestry Framing every Tuesday throughout October or pop along anytime to view his beautiful and unusual paintings."

You can follow Chris’s work on his Facebook page @chrisgoodwinart.

By Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

