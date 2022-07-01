Be on guard when using cash machines police warn

The Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team took to social media to warn that some people had reported having their cards retained, possible by a device being put into the machine.

It did not say which cash machines had been affected.

A spokesperson for the team said: "Please be award of reports of card cards being withheld by machines.

"This may be as a result of a small device place in the slot. Always keep a wary eye open for persons looking over your shoulder and keep your PIN secure."