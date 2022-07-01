Notification Settings

Be on guard when using cash machines police warn

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Police in Oswestry are warning people to be on their guard when using cash machines.

The Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team took to social media to warn that some people had reported having their cards retained, possible by a device being put into the machine.

It did not say which cash machines had been affected.

A spokesperson for the team said: "Please be award of reports of card cards being withheld by machines.

"This may be as a result of a small device place in the slot. Always keep a wary eye open for persons looking over your shoulder and keep your PIN secure."

Anyone suspecting suspicious behaviour should contact the police.

By Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

